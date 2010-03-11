Yes and Peter Frampton Announce Summer Tour

Two of the most influential and ground-breaking artists of the 1970s — Yes and Peter Frampton — are reuniting for a twenty-five city national co-headline summer tour that kicks off in early June and runs through the middle of July. The two performed stadium shows together in 1976, including a show to more than 100,000 at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia. For ticket information please visit: yesworld.com or frampton.com.

The concerts will feature more than three hours of music from the Grammy Award winners, performances which are sure to include Yes classics such as “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Starship Trooper,” as well as Frampton hits “Show Me The Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way” and “Do You Feel Like We Do.”

One of history’s greatest, legendary, progressive rock bands, Yes will feature a lineup of guitarist Steve Howe, bassist Chris Squire, and drummer Alan White, as well as Oliver Wakeman (son of Rick Wakeman) on keyboards and lead singer Benoit David. Songs that have left an indelible mark on rock ‘n’ roll history and a concert spectacular that has become synonymous with Yes, make this tour one that should not be missed.

Frampton, who recently won a Grammy Award for his instrumental album Fingerprints, will be performing material from his forthcoming release Thank You Mr Churchill (April 27, A&M/New Door/UMe) — as well as favorites spanning his catalog. Frampton’s band will include Rob Arthur (keyboards, guitar and backing vocals) and John Regan (bass), as well as Adam Lester (guitar) and Dan Wojciechowski (drums).

YES/PETER FRAMPTON TOUR DATES (MORE TO BE ADDED):