“I thought, ‘OK, I’ll prove myself. I’m not a guy, so if I prove myself a little bit harder, then I might be noticed and taken seriously as a player’”: Nancy Wilson on the making of her acoustic masterpiece turned Instagram guitar staple

By
( )
published

Nancy Wilson reveals Yes were a big songwriting inspiration behind 1980 acoustic classic Silver Wheels

Nancy Wilson of Heart opens for Styx at Abbotsford Centre on October 06, 2022 in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada
(Image credit: Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Since its 1980 release, Heart's Silver Wheels has become a benchmark for acoustic guitarists to master. Nancy Wilson, the guitarist behind the now-iconic instrumental intro, has revealed what motivated her to compose the track.

“When I wrote the guitar intro to Crazy On You, called Silver Wheels, I was just going for something like Yes, who used to have acoustic guitar intros to epic songs,” says Wilson in the latest issue of Total Guitar.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.