Yes Release Music Video For "We Can Fly"

Prog-rockers Yes have just released a new music video for the song "We Can Fly." The track comes from their upcoming new studio album, Fly From Here, which is due out in North America on July 12.

Fly From Here features the vocal debut of Benoit David with Yes and also includes Steve Howe on guitars/vocals, founder Chris Squire on bass/vocals, Geoff Downes on keyboards and Alan White on drums.

Here's our recent interview with Chris Squire, who discusses the new album, the new lineup -- and his Rickenbacker bass, of course.

You can view the video for "We Can Fly" below.