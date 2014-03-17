Zakk Wylde's Pelham Blue Bullseye Gibson Les Paul Custom Guitar Stolen from Tour Bus

This past Friday night, a custom-made, $10,000 Pelham Blue Bullseye Gibson Les Paul Custom guitar was stolen from Zakk Wylde's tour bus outside the Chicago Theatre.

Wylde, the Black Label Society frontman, was in town as part of the ongoing Experience Hendrix Tour, which also features Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Eric Johnson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Billy Cox and more.

According to the Chicago Tribune, after finishing his set, Wylde brought the guitar to the bus and went back inside the theater to watch the rest of the show. When it ended around 11:30 p.m., he went out to the bus to grab his trademark leather vest. That's when he noticed that the black vest — and the Les Paul — were gone.

"I thought somebody might have picked it up and put it in the back lounge (inside the theater)," Wylde told the newspaper over the weekend. "In 25-plus years, I've never had anything stolen."

Wylde said he and others asked the theater to check surveillance footage. That footage, he said, showed three men entering the bus at 10:11 p.m., shortly after his tour manager failed to lock the bus door.

"Nothing gets stolen off tour buses unless you don't lock them," Wylde said. "Rule number one: When you get off this (expletive deleted) bus, you lock the (expletive deleted) door and you check the handle.

"I had my guitar in the tour bus because this is the home," Wylde said, adding that his tour manager feels "beyond horrendous (and) beyond embarrassed."

The guitar is one of two aged Pelham Blue Les Pauls with Wylde's signature bulls-eye pattern. It was custom-made about four years ago. He took to Twitter and Instagram, asking fans to be on the lookout for the guitar.

"Hopefully these morons are going to go down to the flea market, or the pawn shop," he said.

You can check out Wylde's Instagram post about the guitar below, followed by a photo from Gibson.com: