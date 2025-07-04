“I don’t even think he had a pick. He just heard the tracks once and was ready to go”: Ricky Warwick on welcoming Lita Ford, Charlie Starr and Billy Diffy to vintage guitar nirvana for his new solo album – and the magic of seventh chords
The Thin Lizzy and former Almighty man's Blood Ties is packed with signature chord voicings and guest spots from his friends – and even though Ford only sings on it, she brought her Hamer to the party
It’s easy to get the impression that Ricky Warwick has lived many lives. The Northern Irish guitarist got his break playing rhythm in New Model Army before fronting Scottish hard rock group the Almighty, who reformed last year.
Then there’s his work alongside Scott Gorham in the latest incarnation of Thin Lizzy and its splinter group, Black Star Riders; one album with supergroup Circus Diablo; plus a whole host of solo releases including this year’s Blood Ties, which begins with an ensemble of overdriven guitars that feel loud enough to rattle your teeth.
“I knew straight away that’s how I wanted to start the album,” he says. “This is a very diverse record, but the first riff is something all my fans will be familiar with. And when you’re working with [producer] Keith Nelson, you’re in a land of great guitars. He’s got such a beautiful collection of vintage instruments. I didn’t even take anything to the studio.”
Favorites included a Les Paul with P-90s, a Telecaster and a Rickenbacker 12-string, which were all fed into vintage Marshall amps. You won’t hear any plugins on this album, Warwick says, before explaining how his ears always gravitate to sounds that feel more organic and lively.
This latest release also features a handful of famous friends, from Lita Ford – who was kind enough to bring her original 1976 Hamer to the Don’t Leave Me in the Dark video shoot – to Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr and Billy Duffy of the Cult.
“Even though Lita only sang on the track, I begged her to bring that guitar along,” Warwick says with a laugh. “And Billy’s brilliant. He would rock up to the studio on a Triumph looking cool as fuck. He didn’t bring a guitar or amp. I don’t even think he had a pick. He just heard the tracks once and was ready to go.”
Thin Lizzy diehards may very well single out Rise and Grind and Don’t Sell Your Soul to Fall in Love as favorites, thanks to their usage of rich and fuller-sounding seventh chords. It’s a nostalgic sound that has a special place in Warwick’s heart, which he describes as a great way of adding more emotional depth to the music.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“From Bob Mould in Hüsker Dü to Gerry Rafferty in Stealers Wheel, there’s a magic to those voicings,” Warwick says. “And yeah, they’re in a lot of classic Lizzy songs.
“There’s a warm feeling I get when I hear seventh chords. I’ll use a capo to play them in different positions because they open so many doors for me as a songwriter. You can use them to take listeners somewhere they might not expect.”
- Blood Ties is out now via Earache.
- This article first appeared in Guitar World. Subscribe and save.
Amit has been writing for titles like Total Guitar, MusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Prog, Record Collector, Planet Rock, Rhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.