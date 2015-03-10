Kaki King Performs “Trying to Speak Parts 1 & 2”— Live Video

We’re very excited to share this live video of Kaki King performing “Trying to Speak Parts 1 & 2” from the soundtrack to her multimedia masterpiece “The Neck is a Bridge to the Body.”

Here she plays a specially prepared Ovation acoustic on which super cool images are projected during the show.

King combines virtuosic fingerstyle chops with true artistic vision, resulting in a truly unique and delightful experience.

If you have a chance to see the show live, go! And find out more at www.kakiking.com

Until then, check this out: