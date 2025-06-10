“Khruangbin has made a huge mark on music. They blend cultures and eras into something entirely their own”: For the first time, Fender has launched a signature guitar and bass for the same band simultaneously – with new Mark Speer and Laura Lee models

For the first time in its history, Fender has simultaneously launched a signature electric guitar and bass guitar for two members of the same band – Mark Speer and Laura Lee of the Grammy-nominated, genre-melding visionaries, Khruangbin.

Bassist Lee, guitarist Speer, and drummer Donald “DJ” Johnson Jr. are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, The Universe Smiles Upon You. Since the launch of that seminal debut, the trio has released a plethora of celebrated albums and EPs, including their latest record, A LA SALA.

The influence their music has had on the wider industry has been palpable across the years, and the fact they have now been backed by Fender – with some signature guitars to boot – comes as no surprise.

“Khruangbin is a band that has made a huge mark on modern music – they blend cultures, genres, and eras into something entirely their own,” said Justin Norvell, EVP of Product at Fender.

“Mark and Laura had built their trademark sound with some unique specs and features on their primary instruments and with these signature models, we wanted to be able to share that with the universe of musicians and fans.”

Khruangbin | Fender Signature Sessions | Fender - YouTube Watch On

Speer's limited edition Stratocaster features an Aged Natural finish over a custom contoured ash body, as well as distinctive all-white hardware. It's equipped with DiMarzio Pro Track pickups in the neck and bridge, and a ’70s Fender Stratocaster middle pickup – which together deliver Speer's vintage-meets-contemporary tones.

The Custom “C”-shape neck accommodates a 7.25” radius maple fingerboard with 21 jumbo frets, while the vintage-style synchronized tremolo provides classic Strat vibrato action.

Image 1 of 2 Limited Edition Mark Speer Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

“This guitar is the easiest way for me to get the musical idea from my head, out into the world,” comments Speer. “I know this thing inside and out, the sounds it can make, and the textures I can achieve. It’s like becoming really familiar with your paintbrush.”

Lee's signature Jazz Bass – which sports a classic Vintage White finish with chrome appointments – is also equipped with DiMarzio pickups. Specifically, the brand's Ultra Jazz ones, providing Lee's now-iconic “deep lows, percussive highs, and rich harmonic overtones”.

Other specs include vintage-style concentric volume/tone knobs for each pickup, a custom “U”-shape neck, and a rosewood fingerboard with a 9.5” radius and 21 jumbo frets.

Image 1 of 2 Limited Edition Laura Lee Jazz Bass (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

“A lot of the features on my bass look vintage, but they function in a modern way,” says Lee. “We've been trying to cultivate our music to feel classic and timeless, really. To me, the look and feel of this instrument is the same – it just sounds better the more you play it.”

The Limited Edition Mark Speer Stratocaster and Limited Edition Laura Lee Jazz Bass are both available now for $1,499 apiece.

For more information, visit Fender.