Video Exclusive: South African Rocker Jesse Clegg Performs Two Songs

South African alt-rocker Jesse Clegg recently hit the US for a 32-date trek.

We caught up with him in Berkeley, CA, where he treated us to exclusive performances of his tracks “Clarity” and “Today.”

A star in his home country and one of S.A.’s elite rock musicians, the 25 year old is distinguished as one of few to achieve Platinum success there.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Clegg is the son of iconic Afro-pop musician Johnny Clegg, whom he spent the first six years of his life on tour with.

Touring with his father readied Jesse for the life of a career musician, but he found his own musical path in the sounds of modern rock from the US and the UK.

Clegg has achieved much in the five short years he has been active. He’s charted four Top 10 singles including “Clarity”, and toured throughout South Africa, Europe and North America. His as-yet-untitled third album is in the works and expected to be released later this year.

Enjoy the videos below, and stay tuned for our interview with Clegg, where we discuss his influences, gear and much more!

“Clarity”:

“Today”:

