“The Beyoncé effect is, in fact, real. I got a lot of traffic just from people checking the liner notes”: With three Grammy wins and plaudits from John Mayer, Justus West is one of modern session guitar’s MVPs – but it hasn’t been an easy ride

Features
By published

One of John Mayer’s favorite guitarists reveals the challenges of making a living from music, what modern studio sessions are like and why he uses plugins even though he prefers real amps

Justus West wearing headphones and playing guitar with a bassist
(Image credit: Press)

When Beyoncé collected the Album of the Year and Best Country Album statues for Cowboy Carter, they were actually Justus West’s second and third Grammy wins. John Legend’s Bigger Love, on which West co-produced the song Always, took the Best R&B Album gong in 2021. Still, the guitarist remains humble.

“I don’t feel any different, to be honest,” he says. “I was even telling my managers, ‘Look, until I walk that stage and I give the speech, I’m so grateful to be a part of it – but it’s not mine.’”

Playing on Beyoncé’s 16 Carriages is just one sign that West’s star is rising; another highlight on a resumé that also includes Thundercat, Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys and Snoop Dogg. He was recently praised by John Mayer, who called West one of his favorite guitarists.

You spoke on Threads about how being paid on time can matter more than awards. What are your feelings about Grammy wins?

“I’ve never really been much of an accolade person. I don’t even watch the award shows. I create because I feel like that’s my purpose on Earth. If I had to get a nine-to-five so that I could create, I would do that. I’ve never been addicted to the success of the music industry, but I’m very grateful that I can do music for a living.

“I can’t say whether any Grammys I’ve been nominated for has to do with payment. I will say it is common in the music industry to receive an accolade for work that you haven’t been compensated for. Many creatives – especially who are younger and newer to the industry – don’t know how to deal with that.

“It’s a pretty easily mendable problem. When I send in an invoice, it takes months before you even get to payment. It’s months of negotiation, which is fine; lawyers are going back and forth. Once it’s confirmed what the rate is, it’s weird to see net 30, net 60, net 90 on payments [referring to the industry practice of paying invoices after 30, 60, or 90 days].”

Black and white photo of Justus West playing guitar

(Image credit: Press)

What’s your advice for musicians in that situation?

“My mindset is always: I make music for free, but when a person wants to monetize it, then we have to have a business conversation. You will always find your tribe quicker if you stand on your boundaries. Be realistic setting rates.

“I used a mixture of asking around, looking at what my own skills are, asking people what they feel rates for me would be. I used all that information to create a fair rate. But definitely stand up for what you’re worth. You let people steal from you once, twice, three times, they’ll always do it.”

Beyoncé - 16 CARRIAGES (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Beyoncé - 16 CARRIAGES (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube
Watch On

A lot of sessions are done remotely now, but you recorded 16 Carriages in a studio. Is that still common?

“It is still very common. The upper echelon of the industry, most times, they're not going to be comfortable with sending files out. So that’ll always be an in-person thing. Most artists don’t even let their hard drives leave the studio.

“What is changing, though, are the types of setups, the rigs, how you’re recording. I do wonder if it’s possible to become wealthy off session work today, like Marcus Miller, Nathan East or Steve Lukather.

“For independent artists and mid-level artists, there’s still a lot of desire for at-home session work. Making a living is not just the big deals and the hit songs. Even a lot of big names do intermittent work, whether it’s producing for artists you never heard of, or background vocals.

“People do a lot of other stuff to make a living. So I always encourage people to get good gear at home. Have a nice plugin library, have a few amps, good mics and preamps, and practice so that you’re perfectly prepared when somebody needs to email you something.”

Justus West playing guitar on stage under a green light

(Image credit: Press)

Are session guitarists expected to supply the gear and get the right tones, or do producers have the plugins already?

“There are great guitar plugins out there, Neural DSP and Safari Pedals, really stellar stuff. Producers don’t know about them! It's still on the player to have a plethora of tones and offerings. Some producers will have an amp there, like, ‘This is kind of what I'm looking for,’ but a lot of producers are just not that granular.

“I don’t think that’s a negative thing: the producer’s job is to look over the entire song and the whole album. So it’s very important to have an array of plugins, amps and even mics. Here in LA, a lot of big studios don’t have an amp locker or a mic locker anymore.”

The Beyoncé effect is real… when I go places in LA, if my reputation precedes me, there’s a social energy I’m not exactly used to

You said recording is changing. Are you using digital modelers?

“I only use that stuff when I’m absolutely forced to. I’m still using an amp. I’m into being loud and having fun. For people who are touring, Fractals and Kempers are very helpful – you can get tones that you would normally need to travel with seven amps to do. But I still use an amp any time I possibly can.

“I used the Neural DSP Plini plugin to play on 16 Carriages. Could I even afford a real-life amp that sounds like that modeler? I don’t think so! Living in LA makes this tough because you’re paying all this money for rent, and your place is not that big. I don’t have space for a bunch of amps.”

John Legend - Bigger Love (Official Video) - YouTube John Legend - Bigger Love (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Has playing on Cowboy Carter changed your life?

“Being a part of that song definitely did shift the conversation. The Beyoncé effect is, in fact, real. I actually got a lot of traffic just from people checking the liner notes. Now when I go places in LA, if my reputation precedes me, there’s a social energy that I’m not exactly used to!”

You said you’re not bothered about awards. How about praise from your peers? What has John Mayer’s support meant to you?

“It’s freaking stellar! Sometimes it’s like, ‘Is this real?’ Looking at my Instagram notifications, and it’s, ‘John Mayer tagged you in a photo…’ I met John in 2018 when I playing for Mac Miller – John had played on Mac songs. He came to some of our Hotel Café shows, right before Mac passed away. It was a very impactful time in my life.

A post shared by Sango Studios (@sangostudios)

A photo posted by on

“I grew up a huge John Mayer fan. He was not only an inspiration as a guitar player, but as a songwriter. A lot of my songwriting is inspired by his lyricism.”

You’ve also talked about the importance of secrecy when you’re working on big projects. Are you doing anything right now that you can’t tell us about?

“I’m working on one project right now that I definitely cannot talk about, but it’s definitely very exciting. And if it sticks – if it sticks – it will be a huge turning point in my career as a music producer.”

Justus West playing guitar onstage

(Image credit: Press)

What’s next for you?

“I just released my EP called Take Care. As an artist, I’m committed to experimentation, so it was me trying some things out, seeing how they perform upon release. I produced and wrote pretty much the entire project by myself. There’s guitar solos and cool tones and lots of sad lyrics.

“I also started a Discord community that’s full of musicians, artists, producers and visual creatives, called The Justus League. I drop music ideas in there daily. People use them to make their own songs. We’re going to work on a project together, so that’s really fun.

“I have a lot of music in the chamber, and I now feel like there’s no use in being so precious with it, so I’m just going to put it out in the world. Take Care is the beginning of that whole journey.”

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“You might laugh a little. The post office shipped your guitar to Jim Root”: This metal fan ordered a new guitar from Sweetwater – but it ended up with the Slipknot guitarist

“I hope they never do one of Van Halen. I told Wolfie, ‘Make sure I’m dead’”: Eddie Van Halen's former wife, Valerie Bertinelli, rules out Van Halen biopic

How to weave crosspicking and Carter picking into your acoustic guitar playing
See more latest
Most Popular
Norman Harris of Norman&#039;s Rare Guitars poses with a Les Paul at his legendary Tarzana, California guitar store.
“I met Joe when he was 12. He picked up a vintage guitar in one store and they told him to leave. But someone said, ‘This guy called Norm will let you play his stuff’”: The unlikely rise of Norman’s Rare Guitars and the birth of the vintage guitar market
Lee Malia Jackson Pro Series LM-87 signature
“I used to weigh my guitars and use the heaviest one. As I’ve got older and my back’s got worse, lighter guitars are definitely better”: Lee Malia’s Jackson signature completes a full circle 20 years in the making – and it redefines what a Jackson can be
John Mayer and Bob Weir [left] of Dead &amp; Company photographed against a grey background. Mayer wears a blue overshirt and has his signature Silver Sky on his shoulder. Weir wears grey and a bolo tie.
“Every tour was the best I could have done. It was only after that I would listen to more Grateful Dead and realize I hadn’t come close”: John Mayer and Bob Weir reflect on 10 years of Dead & Company – and why the Sphere forced them to reassess everything
June Millington performs onstage with Fanny at City Hall in Newcastle upon Tyne, England on May 30, 1973
“I use a spark plug to play slide. It's a trick Lowell George showed me. It gets incredible sustain – metal on metal”: In the face of sexist skepticism, Fanny's June Millington carved a unique six-string path, and inspired countless players in the process
A black-and-white action shot of Sergeant Thunderhoof perform live: [from left] Mark Sayer, Dan Flitcroft, Jim Camp and Josh Gallop
“There’d been three-minute solos, which were just ridiculous – and knackering to play live!” Stoner-doom merchants Sergeant Thunderhoof may have toned down the self-indulgence, but their 10-minute epics still get medieval on your eardrums
Patrick James Eggle is photographed in. his workshop with a vintage screwdriver in the foreground.
“For years, the only 12-string acoustics I got my hands on, the necks always pulled off after a bit. I earned a lot of money replacing them!” Why one of the UK’s most prolific luthiers is a bolt-on acoustic die-hard
A black-and-white photo of Lea Thomas with her T-style electric guitar
“I was writing songs from eight years old, but once I got a guitar I began to deeply identify with music… building an arsenal of influences”: How Lea Thomas uses guitars her dad built to conjure a magic synthesis of folk, pop and the ethereal
Sade Sanchez
“I liked that they were the underdogs. It was not the mainstream guitar. It was something that was hard to find”: Vox guitars deserve a second look – just ask L.A. Witch’s Sade Sanchez, who’s teaming hers with ugly pedals for nouveau garage rock thrills
Eric Clapton performs onstage with the Yardbirds in Brighton, England on June 11, 1964
“I suppose I felt that I deserved it for the amount of seriousness that I’d put into it. My head was huge!” “Clapton is God” graffiti made him a guitar legend when he was barely 20 – he says he was far from uncomfortable with the adulation at the time
John Sykes performs onstage with Whitesnake at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois on November 10, 1984
“I was in a frenzy about it being trapped and burnt up. I knew I'd never be able to replace it”: After being pulled from the wreckage of a car crash, John Sykes ran back to his burning vehicle to save his beloved '76 Les Paul