Watch an Acoustic Guitar/Drum Machine Hybrid in Action! — Viral Video

What do you get when you attach drum machine pads to your acoustic guitar?

German guitarist Pensen Paletti answers this question in the video below!

Uploaded to YouTube May 19, the short clip has been viewed almost half a million times and counting.

In it, Paletti demonstrates his wacky device that enables him to play drum beats as he strums/picks the guitar. He apparently calls it the “Bumm-Guitar.”

Some YouTube folks have commented that the tune sounds a lot like John Butler Trio’s “Funky Tonight.”

