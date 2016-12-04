"Billy Jean" Gets the Percussive Fingerstyle Treatment

A few years ago, Guitar World published a popular lesson dedicated to percussive acoustic guitar playing.

Even though it had absolutely nothing to do with Michael Jackson, the lesson was called "Beat It," just because it seemed fairly clever at the time.

So it's cool that someone has finally come along and done a riveting percussive-acoustic fingerstyle version of a classic Jackson tune, "Billie Jean."

The pro-shot music video shows guitarist Alexandr Misko playing the solo-guitar piece in a perfectly lit tavern as patrons order drinks (and eat peanuts) in the background. We suggest you check it out.

