Steve Gunn Announces Tour Dates with Kurt Vile

As Steve Gunn's first eponymous album with a full band, Time Off harnesses a core trio format to launch his compositions into new, luminous strata.

Here, Gunn the guitarist (and sometime Kurt Vile sideman) deploys a discursive, deconstructed blues style, at once transcendent and methodical, that has become his signature. The sound is steeped in traditions both vernacular and avant-garde.

Gunn has announced dates with Kurt Vile, which can be viewed below.

In addition to the run of dates with Vile, Steve has just announced an August tour, which includes performances at Pickathon, Woodsist Festival, Transfigurations II, and more dates throughout the West Coast.

Steve also has a collaborative album with Mike Cooper, called Cantos De Lisboa, planned for release on June 24.

