Steve Gunn Announces Tour Dates with Kurt Vile

As Steve Gunn's first eponymous album with a full band, Time Off harnesses a core trio format to launch his compositions into new, luminous strata.
Here, Gunn the guitarist (and sometime Kurt Vile sideman) deploys a discursive, deconstructed blues style, at once transcendent and methodical, that has become his signature. The sound is steeped in traditions both vernacular and avant-garde.
Gunn has announced dates with Kurt Vile, which can be viewed below.
In addition to the run of dates with Vile, Steve has just announced an August tour, which includes performances at Pickathon, Woodsist Festival, Transfigurations II, and more dates throughout the West Coast.
Steve also has a collaborative album with Mike Cooper, called Cantos De Lisboa, planned for release on June 24.
Listen to "Water Wheel" and "Lurker"
Tour Dates:
- Wed. May 28 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre w/ Kurt Vile and The Violators
- Thu. May 29 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch w/Kurt Vile and The Violators
- Fri. May 30 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival w/ Kurt Vile and The Violators
- Sat. May 31 - York, PA @ Capitol Theatre w/ Kurt Vile and The Violators
- Mon. June 2 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place w/ Kurt Vile and The Violators
- Tue. June 3 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom w/ Kurt Vile and The Violators
- Wed. June 4 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre w/ Kurt Vile and The Violators, Jenny Lewis
- Thu. June 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Governors Ball Kick-Off Party @ Brooklyn Bowl w/ Kurt Vile and The Violators
- Thu. July 31 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos w/ Foxygen and Woods
- Fri. Aug. 1-Sun. Aug. 3 - Portland, OR @ Pickathon
- Mon. Aug. 4 - Petaluma, CA @ Lagunitas Brewing Company w/ Foxygen
- Wed. Aug. 6 - Big Sur, CA @ Woodsist Festival Big Sur
- Thu. Aug. 7 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery w/ Foxygen
- Sun. Aug. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
- Mon. Aug. 11 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
- Tue. Aug. 12 - Long Beach, CA @ E. 3rd Street
- Sat. Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Circle of Hope
- Thu. Aug. 28-Sat. Aug. 30 - Asheville, NC @ Transfigurations II Festival
- Sun. Sep. 21 - New Windsor, NY @ Storm King Art Center w/ The Felice Brothers
