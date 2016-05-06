Axl Rose on AC/DC Tour: "I'm Just Trying to Do It Justice for the Fans"

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

AC/DC's 12-date Rock or Bust tour kicks off this Saturday in Lisbon, Portugual.

As we've reported, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose will be singing for AC/DC—at least for these 12 dates.

In advance of the tour, Rose spoke to the BBC about former AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson, connecting with the band and more.

Rose started off by saying he's a fan of Johnson and "wants to do it justice." Here are a few more quotes from the interview:

"I called the day I read about [Johnson] in the news, that there was a situation going on with Brian's hearing," Rose said. He also told the band he was available if they were interested.

"I wasn't looking at it like, 'I'm singing for AC/DC.' I was looking at it like, you know, if I can, and if they think I'm able to do it."

"A lot of the Back in Black stuff is really challenging. I'm not here in any way out of any disrespect to Brian. I can't take anything away from his singing at all."

"[Brian Johnson] a great singer and it's really challenging to sing it. I'm just trying to do it justice for the fans."

"I'm happy and excited in one sense, but I think it would be inappropriate to be celebrating, in a certain way, at someone else's expense. That's not what I'm here to do. It's an unfortunate situation."

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young told BBC 6 that he spoke with Johnson at length before Johnson made the decision to leave the tour. "In his heart he wanted to finish, but because of that hearing factor, he had to make the decision," Young said. "The last thing you want to do is walk away from something, but you don't want someone in a tragic situation; being deaf, or any other affliction."

The AC/DC-Axl Rose interview aired on the BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show 7 a.m. BST today (2 a.m. EST).