“Who knew Billy could play guitar?” Billy Joel rocks a Strat with Axl Rose in surprise cover of AC/DC’s Highway to Hell

The pair also covered Wings’ Live and Let Die as Billy Joel rounded out his US tour with a little help from the Guns N’ Roses frontman’s steely pipes

Billy Joel and Axl Rose / Kevin Mazur
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 has delivered some weird and wonderful matchups – from Johnny Depp paying tribute to Jeff Beck with Andrea Bocelli to Matteo Mancuso and Joe Bonamasssa trading fiery licks. Now it has seen the return of another unlikely duo: Billy Joel and Axl Rose.

The pair performed together back in 2017, taking on AC/DC’s peerless driving anthem Highway To Hell, and last night (July 25) they did it again at Madison Square Garden.

