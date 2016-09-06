Axl Rose: Why Adler and Izzy Aren't Part of GNR Reunion Tour

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Back in July, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose and bassist Duff McKagan sat down with Brazilian TV's Fantástico Globo for their first TV interview since the band's reformation. Now, that chat is finally available online, and you can check it out below.

Among the many nuggets uncovered in the clip, there's this: Why weren't classic-era GNR members Steven Adler and Izzy Stradlin asked to partake in the reunion?

Adler-wise, it seems Axl had some health concerns.

"Steven did join us," Axl says. "At the same time, I have no idea. When this started, Steven had just had back surgery and stuff, so I don't have any idea about that."

As for Izzy, it's a bit more complicated: "That's just something that... I can't really describe to say... I don't really know what to say about Izzy. It's, like, you could have a conversation and think it's one way and the next day it's another way. And I'm not trying to take any shots at Izzy. It's just his thing is kind of his thing, whatever that is."

Axl also discussed his reconciliation with Slash, saying:

"I had asked for his number. And then I had called him and he was on tour or something, and then we set up when we were gonna see each other, and I think something happened to both of our plans and that didn't happen. And then eventually in October [2015], we got together and we had a dinner at my house. And then Duff and I went and hung out right after that—like a week or so after. And then it was just kind of talking and planning.

"We initially were gonna do some kind of promos and stuff, and then other things came up that got in the way of that. And then it was rehearsals. And I went down to rehearsal, and everything just sounded right. And we just went to work. It was time to sing, see what the sound sounded like and stuff and get ready for the show, and it was all working."

Axl also was candid about this new role as AC/DC's singer. He said he's happy to continue juggling both bands, "as long as Angus wants to do it and as long as we can make it work."

"Guns is really supportive of it," he said. "I love that it's my job and I love that Angus is my boss. Singing the early Brian [Johnson] songs is something else, so it's a different kind of animal and it's a different kind of work."

Duff's view on the whole thing? "It's pretty radical," he says.