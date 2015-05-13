Black Keys' Dan Auerbach Checks Out a Vintage Gretsch on Tonight's 'American Pickers' — Video

In case you missed last week's season premiere of the History Channel's American Pickers, you'll get another chance to catch it tonight.

The episode features singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys.

Auerbach—along with Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of Antique Archaeology in Nashville—check out a Chet Atkins model Gretsch guitar—that once belonged to someone named "Rudy."

Auerbach isn't the first Nashville guitar picker to appear on American Pickers; Jack White acquired a decorative elephant head on a 2012 episode of the show.

The Auerbach episode of American Pickers airs 8 to 9 p.m. EST today (May 13) and midnight to 1 a.m. May 14. You can check out a preview of the episode below.

For more about American Pickers, visit history.com.