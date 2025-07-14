“He reached under the sofa and pulled out this dusty old case. And he says, ‘Mark, I want you to have this guitar. I don’t play it anymore’”: Mark Knopfler on the treasured Gibson he received as a gift from a rock hero – which became his studio go-to

Brothers in Arms is indisputably one of the hallmarks of Mark Knopfler’s (and, by extension, Dire Straits’) career.

In 2024, the guitarist parted ways with 120 of his prized instruments – many of which were central to the creation of Brothers in Arms, such as the red Schecter Tele-type used on Walk of Life – at a charity auction that fetched over $11 million. Yet, there are still some real treasures left in his collection.

“Tony Joe White gave me his blonde Gibson [ES-]330 that he used for Rainy Night in Georgia,” he tells Guitar World. “We’d become pals, and Tony had switched to a Strat, and I was ’round at his house playing one day.

“I’d given him an acoustic guitar as a present. And he reached under the sofa and he pulled out this dusty old case. And he says, ‘Mark, I want you to have this guitar. I don’t play it anymore.’

With a sense of disbelief, Knopfler opened up the case and recalls that the fingerboard was so “sweat-pitted, it's got shell shapes between all the frets.

“I said, ‘I can’t take this, Tony.’ And he said, ‘Hell, take it; I don’t want the damn thing.’ So I put a new fingerboard on it, and I’m never without that on a recording session.”

In fact, Knopfler says that if he were recording right now, the now-trusty 330 would be by his side. “I love that guitar,” he gushes. “And actually, in a lot of ways, I’d rather have a 330 than a 335 because the P-90s are such wonderful pickups.”

As for whether he misses the guitars that were auctioned off, Knopfler replies with a frank, “Of course!

“When you’re saying goodbye to that ’83 Les Paul and that Schecter Tele [it hurts to see it go],” he admits. “But it’s fine. You’re not going to sit and play all those guitars. It’s time to thin it out a bit. Give them another home. Let them be played by other people.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Knopfler gives his take on why he doesn’t consider himself a “guitar god,” and identifies the ones in the industry who truly deserve that title.

