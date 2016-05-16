Eric Clapton Premieres "Spiral" Music Video

Over the weekend, Eric Clapton premiered the official music video for "Spiral," a track off his new album, I Still Do.

The album, the followup to 2014's The Breeze: An Appreciation of JJ Cale, will be released this Friday, May 20.

While the album is packed with covers of decades-old songs—many of which have strong personal significance to Clapton—the bluesly "Spiral" is a new composition. The animated music video, which you can check out below, shows the guitarist at several different stages of his long career. It kicks off with a new Clapton portrait by Peter Blake, the artist responsible for the Beatles’ iconic Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover.

I Still Do reunites Clapton with producer Glyn Johns, who was at the helm in the late Seventies, when Clapton recorded Slowhand and Backless.

"He's calmed down a bit," Clapton told Guitar World. "He’s very forthright. He doesn't waste time or words getting to the point. If he thinks you're on to something, he's very enthusiastic and encouraging. If he thinks you're going in the wrong direction, he'll try and shut it down. He's good to work with in that respect. And I like people who are direct, people who know what they’re listening to."

For the complete interview, check out the July 2016 issue of Guitar World, which will be available this week.

I Still Do is available for preorder on iTunes; three songs—"Can't Let You Do It," "Stones in My Passway" and "Catch the Blues"—are available for purchase right now.