Two world leaders solidify diplomatic relations by delivering their own rendition of an Eric Clapton classic

World leader summits can often be tepid affairs filled with pageantry and handshakes. In the Philippines, though, things are done a little differently – the country's President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has jammed with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on an Eric Clapton classic.

By coming together in a show of unity for an unexpected cover of Wonderful Tonight at the President’s home, Malacañang Palace, they hoped the visit (and the unexpected performance) will boost ties between the nations. This is certainly one way to do it.

Wong’s visit took place on June 4-5, with the pair donning barong tagalog shirts, a native dress of the Philippines, as they performed before high-ranking government officials, diplomats, and other dignitaries.

PM Wong, Philippine President perform Eric Clapton's Wonderful Tonight - YouTube Watch On

During a speech beforehand, the politicians discussed trade investments, renewable energy, sustainability, and healthcare. There was no mention of Slowhand, keeping their surprise collaboration under wraps.

Marcos’ admiration for the blues guitar great is well documented – he was even in attendance when Clapton headlined New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2022. But it was Wong who played guitar – a Gibson Les Paul – for the spot, perhaps alluding to his favorite Clapton era with his choice of six-string.

Clapton made his name on Gibson's single-cut electric guitar before pivoting to Fender's flagship axe in the ’70s with his Blind Faith bandmate, Steve Winwood, the key inspiration – and not, as some may say, Jimi Hendrix.

In other Clapton news, Slowhand recently named his favorite contemporary Japanese player – and it's a fast-rising neo-soul guitarist.