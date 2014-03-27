Exclusive: Assassins Premiere "In God You Trust" Guitar Play-Through Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the "In God You Trust" guitar play-through video by Assassins.

The track can be found on the band's new album, War Of Aggression, which was released March 18 by eOne Music/Good Fight Music. The album is available at iTunes here.

For more about the band, who are touring now in support of Carnifex (check out their remaining dates below), follow them on Facebook.

Assassins on Tour: