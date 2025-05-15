“I could imagine blues players like Joe Bonamassa getting their hands on one of these and shredding it. It's not for metal only”: Scott Ian is in his “Bruce Lee era” and giving his signature King V a solid makeover – complete with the classic Jackson logo

Presenting The X Series Signature Scott Ian King V KVXT | Jackson Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Anthrax’s lovable riff machine Scott Ian has refreshed his Jackson signature guitar, with the X-Series King V KVXT decked out in a gorgeous black-and-gold colorway, and bringing back one of its earliest logos for the headstock.

The core recipe of Ian's signature brew – which was first released in 2010 – remains in place. His preferred trio of tonewoods – a mahogany body, through body maple neck, and rosewood fingerboard – are joined by an adjustable Jackson TOM-style bridge and two “very high output” Jackson humbuckers, making for a weaponized 24.75" scale machine.

Ian wanted the 'buckers to “make it easy to get that chug,” even if you don’t have the “caveman right hand” that the rhythm maestro has built his career on. But it isn’t all about gnarly metal riffs – “I could imagine blues players like Joe Bonamassa getting their hands on one of these and shredding it,” he says. “It's not for metal only.”

Visually, the guitar has had a major overhaul, with a black-and-gold theme as its aesthetic muse. Specs helping the cause include gold die-cast tuners, black speed knobs, a black pickguard for subtly vintage chic, and pearloid block inlays.

“I wanted something that really evoked precision,” Ian reveals. “I wanted it to look tight and look great. I hadn't seen anything like the black and gold combination in a long time. That's always the hardest thing; coming up with something new. The colorway works amazing, and of course, the old-school Jackson logo is the piece the resistance. I love it.”

He actually credits his longtime guitar tech Mike Tempesta – who provided a guest solo on their 1995 track American Pompei and is the brother of Cult guitarist John Tempesta – for the color combo. Either way, it looks killer and extends his love affair with the V shape.

“I've kind of always been a V guy, even though maybe a lot of people think of me as a Soloist guy,” he continues. “When I started playing in Anthrax, my two main guitars were a Rhoads and an ’81 Gibson V.”

The revival of his collaborative relationship with Jackson – whose Lee Malia signature has been a best-seller this year – also comes at an important moment in his life.

“This is the Bruce Lee era of my career,” he says, with the pointy axe in his lap. “I turned 60 last year and I decided that my birthday present to myself was getting my ass in shape. I started training and working out. This guitar came along at the same time and I think that's what this guitar represents: looking like a badass but still being an idiot.”

The guitar also adds to Ian's healthy collection of badass Vs, with his jaw-dropping Frankenstein V, built as a tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen, the pick of the bunch. The virtuoso’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen, had played a key role in bringing the guitar to life – which, by being a Jackson V, also doffs its cap to Randy Rhoads.

Other recent Jackson signature drops include its historic release with Tetrach's Diamond Rowe, a concert bass for MD to the stars Adam Blackstone, and Jinjer's Roman Ibramkhalilov’s beastly baritone.

The Jackson X-Series Scott Ian King V KVXT is available now for $799.99.

Visit Jackson to get a closer look.

