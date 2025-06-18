I've just found the best streaming deal of the summer – get up to 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited right now

Streaming services are practically part of the furniture now. They’re the epitome of aural-media convenience, serving us access to an unfathomable volume of ‘stuff’ – from music to podcasts to whale noises if that happens to be your thing. Amazon Music is one of the top-dog platforms for such convenience, and as of today, they’re dropping the barrier to entry for new subscribers with a three-month free subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited – or 4 months for existing Prime members.

Now, it's worth noting that the service will auto-renew after the free months are up, and will cost you $11.99 a month ($10.99 for Prime members) until cancelled. This offer is for new subscribers only, and you can only listen to one audiobook each month.

As a guitarist making music in the most physical of ways, it’s impossible to deny the merits of physical media – but, beautiful as it is to sit down and listen to a vinyl record, it’s hard to imagine life without the incredible convenience of the streaming subscription. There are a handful of services that have come to define the streaming era, Spotify chief among them, but Amazon’s own answer to streaming has some HD tricks up its sleeve.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free

Amazon Music Unlimited is the most full-featured of Amazon’s streaming tiers, offering ad-free access to podcasts and songs numbering in the hundreds of millions, and in glorious lossless fidelity. For non-Prime users, Amazon Music Unlimited is usually $11.99 a month, but right now, you can have it for three months completely free of charge. Already a Prime Member? Well, you can score an extra month free.

Amazon Music has a free tier with ad-stippled listening at standard definition; the Unlimited subscription naturally blows it away, but also tops a number of other industry-leading platforms with its approach to fidelity. Subscribing to Amazon Music Unlimited ups the fidelity to CD-quality lossless playback, which already trumps the average fidelity of other subscription-service streaming platforms; it also offers millions of tracks at ‘Ultra HD’ fidelity, meaning up to 24-bit/192kHz audio.

There’s also a healthy showing for spatial audio in Amazon Music Unlimited, with thousands of songs available in 360 Reality Audio or Dolby Atmos. If you’ve spatial audio headphones or a network of connected smart speakers in your home, you get to experience 3D audio at its best.

Music isn’t the only benefit to an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, either. You also get unfettered access to a veritable smorgasbord of podcasts and radio shows, including some incredible Amazon-exclusive content from the likes of Rolling Stone and the BBC.

Looking for more Amazon-related bargains? Well, you're in luck. Amazon Prime Day takes place from the 8th to the 11th of July, and we'll be covering the very best Prime Day guitar deals all in one place, so be sure to bookmark our hub page to ensure you don't miss out.