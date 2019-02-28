Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister Demos His Bass Tone

In this one-minute video, Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister demos the difference between how other bassists sound—and how he sounds.

"The basic difference is, most bass players sound like this," says Lemmy before he plays a bouncy yet mild bass line in a major key. "Whereas I ... [he adjusts his amp's settings] sound quite different."

He then launches into a riff slathered in his famous, one-man-band-worthy overdriven sound, which soon evolves into a tasty blues progression.

Lemmy died December 28, 2015, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 70.