Glenn Hughes Announces 'Classic Deep Purple Live' American Tour

Former Deep Purple bassist and current Black Country Commuinion frontman Glenn Hughes has announced the Classic Deep Purple Live American tour.

During the trek—which will stretch from late August through late September—Hughes will pay tribute to the MK 3 and MK 4 incarnations of Deep Purple. You can check out the full itinerary of the tour below.

"I’m excited to be touring Classic Deep Purple Live in the US late this summer," Hughes said in a statement. "I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm. We’re also touring the show throughout South America in April, and international festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the US, then the UK in October, we’ll be on fire."

"What I’m doing is honoring the Mark III / IV era with Stormbringer and Come Taste The Band," Hughes told Guitar World last year. "Years ago, Jon Lord, David Coverdale and myself tried to organize a Mark III reunion but no one could get ahold of Ritchie [Blackmore]. I’m not even sure if he knew anyone was trying to find him but we were never able to get him on the phone, and then of course, Jon was diagnosed."



"David eventually did a Purple album to honor the legacy and now with the band coming to an end I figured the window was open for me to get a fantastic band around me and go out and honor the band I was part of in the Seventies."

For tickets and more info, head on over to glennhughes.com.

Glenn Hughes tour dates:

Aug. 25 - NYCB Theatre - Westbury, NY

Aug. 26 - Space Ballroom – Hamden, C

Aug. 28 - The Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ

Aug. 29 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

Aug. 31 - The Queen – Wilmington, DE

Sep. 01 - Chameleon Club - Lancaster, PA

Sep. 04 - Rams Head On Stage – Annapolis, MD

Sep. 05 - Jergels - Warrendale, PA

Sep. 07 - The Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

Sep. 08 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

Sep. 11 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY

Sep. 13 - Arcada Theatre - Saint Charles, IL

Sep. 16 - House of Blues – Cleveland, OH

Sep. 18 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

Sep. 19 - The Wilbur - Boston, MA

Sep. 21 - Lupo's Heartbreak Hotel - Providence, RI

Sep. 22 - Tarrytown Music Hall – Tarrytown, NY