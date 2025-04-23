“Even standing with the guitars is tricky”: Ritchie Blackmore's health sparks concern after update from wife and musical partner Candice Night

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques ) published

Night reveals that the former Deep Purple guitarist has been warned not to fly due to his medical conditions – hindering potential touring plans beyond the States

Ritchie Blackmore of Rainbow performs at SC Olympic on April 8, 2018 in Moscow, Russia
(Image credit: Gennady Avramenko/Epsilon/Getty Images)

Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is reportedly experiencing “quite a few medical issues,” according to his wife, musician and bandmate Candice Night.

“Believe it or not, this man, it's April, and his birthday is coming, so he's going to be 80 in on April 14th, which is mind boggling, because he doesn't look and he certainly doesn't act it still,” Night tells Eonmusic.

“He actually had a heart attack about a year and a half ago, and he's got six stents in his heart at this point. And we're battling arthritis and some gout issues, and he's still got his back problem that he's had, so travel is difficult for him because of all that sitting.”

Night also mentions how, for Blackmore, “standing on stage, even standing with the guitars is tricky,” and that he was warned by his medical team not to fly – which hinders potential touring plans beyond the U.S.

Blackmore's Night, the husband-and-wife folk-rock project the two have together, still managed to tour over the past couple of weeks, with dates in Rhode Island and New Jersey, and upcoming dates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York State.

"Darkness" Blackmore's Night Live Bergen PAC 2025 Ritchie Blackmore Candice Night Autumn Sky - YouTube
Watch On

Night clarifies that they're still playing shows “anywhere we can drive to”, concluding that she's putting “positive energy, out there in the universe, and hope that maybe we can get him back on there.”

Back in 2016, Blackmore had a frank conversation about the strain of touring and the steps he was taking to minimize its impact on his health.

“Optically, I’m deteriorating very fast, as we all are,” the guitarist had said. “All my friends are passing away. Some of my enemies are passing away, too. But we try and keep up with it.”

He had also commented on Deep Purple's relentless touring schedule back then, asserting that “personally, they’re milking it a bit too much.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

Carlos Santana hospitalized following pre-show medical emergency

“I didn’t use any amps. The pedal that saved me was the Boss Super Overdrive”: How Yves Jarvis made 2025’s most exciting experimental record so far with a $50 Explorer knockoff and an unbelievably weird tuning

5 lo-fi guitar chords to add to your progressions
See more latest
Most Popular
Guthrie Govan, Marco Minneman and Bryan Beller of The Aristocrats perform on stage at the Assembly on February 19, 2014 in Leamington Spa, United Kingdom
“The rest of the world didn't know that the world's greatest guitarist was playing a weekend gig at this place in Chelmsford”: The Aristocrats' Bryan Beller recalls the moment he met Guthrie Govan and formed a new kind of supergroup
Neural DSP Nano Cortex
“Our answer to everything players have asked for and more”: Neural DSP’s Nano Cortex had one major drawback – but now it’s been addressed with a huge free firmware update that takes on Kemper and TONEX
Carlos Santana performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 17, 2022 in Chula Vista, California
Carlos Santana hospitalized following pre-show medical emergency
different musical instruments and pedals against a bright orange/yellow background, with the word Reverb at the center
“The musicians, shops, and brands who use Reverb have always been at the center of all that we do”: Reverb has been acquired by two new investors – and will once again become an independently operated company
Rivers Cuomo and Keanu Reeves
Weezer’s first show was opening for Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar. Now the John Wick star is set to play a villain in the Buddy Holly hitmakers’ forthcoming mockumentary
Left-Eric Clapton performs onstage during Day 1 of Eric Clapton&#039;s Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California; Right- Toshiki Soejima posing with his guitar while sitting on a stool, against a light yellow background
“Even the thought that Clapton might have seen a few seconds of my video feels surreal. But I’m truly honored”: Eric Clapton names Japanese neo-soul guitarist as one to watch
People walk past the yellow-painted Gak Music Emporium and guitar shop in The Lanes conservation area in Brighton, East Sussex, UK
One of the UK's biggest guitar stores has sold its stock and website to online retailer Gear4music for $3.2 million – after weeks of speculation over its future
Mårten Hagström of Meshuggah performs at SF Masonic Auditorium on April 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
“Imagine the roaring intensity of Meshuggah’s live performances echoing through your rig”: Meshuggah’s world-ending guitar tones are now available in a signature pedal
Billie Joe Armstrong
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong tackles one of Randy Rhoads’ most iconic solos – tapping and all – in live cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train
L-R) Sammy Hagar and Joe Satriani perform onstage during Metallica&#039;s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California
“It’s not meant to be anything more than a thank-you – with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo”: Sammy Hagar set to release track inspired by a dream he had about Eddie Van Halen, co-written with Joe Satriani