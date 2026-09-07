The guitar world pays tribute to Andy Williams: “We all deserved more time with him. More riffs, more wrestling matches, more conversations about guitars, and gear”

The metal and guitar worlds have paid tribute to Andy Williams, after the beloved former Every Time I Die guitarist passed away over the weekend at age 48.

Williams became a pro wrestler later in life, upping the ante after the metalcore heavy hitters called it a day after their ninth album, Radical.

Prog metal stalwarts Between the Buried and Me and Williams' former co-guitarist Jordan Buckley are among those leading the tributes with heartfelt Instagram posts.

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“To some, he was the Butcher. To others, the big scary-looking guitarist of ETID with the crazy mustache,” BTBAM’s post reads. “But for the past 27 or so years, to us, he was just Andy Williams. Full name, always.

“He lived so much life in his 48 years, but he deserved so much more time. And we all deserved more time with him. More riffs, more wrestling matches, more jokes, more conversations about ‘nasty riffers', guitars, and gear.

“The world deserved more Andy Williams. He is a legend. A folk hero. No one in our world will ever stop talking about Andy Williams. And that’s the closest thing to immortality anyone could hope for. RIP to one of the nastiest riffers of all time, Andy Williams. Full name, always.”

Buckley, meanwhile, looked back to one of his fondest memories of their 24 years in a band together.

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“Once on Warped Tour, Andy asked production if, when we got to Chicago, he could try and break the Guinness Book of World Records for most hugs given, because that was the most highly attended date,” he remembers.

“I am so lucky to have spent 28 years next to someone who would even think to ask that.

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“Today is the saddest day of my entire life,” he adds. “Everything you read about him is true. I’ll cherish every minute we spent together, regret every minute we didn’t, and promise to spend the rest of my life being more like him. We all should.

“I love you so much, Andy. I don’t want to keep typing because I’d never stop, but I don’t want to hit send because I don’t want this to be real. I’ll see you in everything forever.”

Better Lovers, the hardcore punk band featuring Buckley and Will Putney, have called Williams “a true one-of-one human being in every aspect of life.”

Carson Pace, the vocalist/guitarist of Callous Daoboys, recalled a standout quote from Williams: “Someday, I’ll show you how structuring a wrestling match and writing a song are exactly the same.”

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In another tear-jerker, the Hardlore podcast, which is still mourning the loss of co-host and Harms Way guitarist Bo Lueders, who died in April, has also posted a lengthy, touching tribute.

“Andy was the ultimate example to follow from the moment you met him,” it begins. “A beacon of kindness, the benchmark of cool, and an unbreakable pillar of love and support to everyone in his life.

“You’re going to read story after story over the next few days (and forever after that) of Andy being the coolest person in the room, having an experience or words of wisdom about every possible scenario you were going through.

“To know Andy was to love Andy, but more importantly, to know Andy was to feel loved by Andy.”

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Williams lived a double life that many can only dream of. Speaking to Guitar World about what would become their fond farewell album, Radical, in 2021, he summed up his life in one witty blow.

“I tore my UCL, which is basically the thing that holds your thumb up, and fractured the bone right where the joint meets; I had to have surgery,” he said, having suffered the injury in the ring.

“The day after my surgery, with my cast on, I had a guitar in my hand.”

More tributes to Williams can be found below.

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