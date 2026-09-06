Every Time I Die guitarist and pro wrestler Andy Williams dies aged 48
Williams collapsed during a wrestling match and passed away in hospital
Former Every Time I Die guitarist turned pro wrestler Andy Williams has died aged 48.
Williams was taking part in a tag team wrestling match in Pennsylvania when he collapsed. He later passed away in hospital, according to TMZ.
Andy ‘The Butcher’ Williams had been wrestling professionally as part of All-Elite Wrestling for 10 years, but in the music world, he was best known as guitarist for Every Time I Die, one of metalcore’s most innovative and influential forces.
Alongside guitarist Jordan Buckley and Michael Novak, he founded the Buffalo, New York band in 1998 and performed on all nine of their albums, including 2021’s final full-length, Radical. The group ended the following year.
Williams formed the band Atomic Rule in 2023. They released their debut EP in September 2025.
He was famed for his fusion of classic rock influences and heavier styles, which set Every Time I Die apart from their metalcore contemporaries, and made them one of the most influential bands in their scene.
“My goal is to bring a more legit approach to guitar playing,” he told Guitar World in 2005. “To me, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin are legit. If I get stuck when I’m writing a riff, I think, ‘What would Jimmy Page do?’”
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Mike has been Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com since 2019, and an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict for far longer. He has been writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist for over 15 years, and recording and performing in original and function bands for two decades-plus. During his career, he has interviewed everyone from John Frusciante to Chris Cornell, Matt Bellamy and Billy Corgan. His writing also appears in The Cambridge Companion to the Electric Guitar. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock as Maebe.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.