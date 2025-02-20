“The solo he takes on that is one of the most perfectly crafted guitar solos ever. He's one of those players you can recognize right away. It's that distinct”: Grace Bowers names her favorite guitar player of all time
Bowers praises this icon's smooth phrasing and tone, which have captured the imagination of many of his successors
Guitar wunderkind Grace Bowers has been the face of the new school of guitarists who have exploded beyond the confines of social media – and well into every nook and cranny of the music industry.
From her recent link-up with Coldplay’s Chris Martin at the Grammys to her never-ending string of TV spots and onstage appearances with the likes of Dolly Parton, Marcus King, Bob Weir & Wolf Bros, and the Allman Betts Family, the guitarist is well and truly securing her future – while, at the same time, paying homage to the past.
Now, in a new interview, she has named her biggest inspiration.
“Leslie West is probably my favorite guitar player of all time,” she tells Guitar Player. As the co-founder, guitarist, and co-lead vocalist of Mountain, West was known for his vibrato with days-long sustain, thick, commanding tone – and of course, his penchant for a P-90 loaded Gibson Les Paul Jr.
“This [referring to Climbing] was Mountain's first-ever record, after they played Woodstock, and it had Theme From an Imaginary Western on it. The solo that Leslie takes on that is one of the most perfectly crafted guitar solos ever. His tone – not even just on this album, his tone in general – was so good. He's one of those players you can recognize right away. It's that distinct.”
As for why Bowers looks up to West so much, her reply is simple: he wasn't just a shredder – what made him stand out was his inventiveness combined with feel.
“He didn't play really fast, but when he did play he meant it. He almost played with, like, punctuation if that makes sense – his phrasing was so unique and original.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“A lot of people try to imitate that now, but I feel like he was the first guy to really play like that. Obviously, he drew from a lot of blues players, but he had his own way of doing it.”
Aside from Bowers, a gamut of guitarists have credited West for influencing their playing, among them Randy Rhoads, who called the Mountain guitarist's style “melodic but mean.”
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“We were touring as an Americana string band and we couldn’t pay our bills. Out of necessity, we did pivot”: Larkin Poe switched to blues-rock to cover their rent. Now the bluegrass revival has them revisiting their first love
“Don’t be one of those people that goes, ‘Oh, my pinkie’s weak, I ain’t gonna use it.’ It’s there, so why not use the #$%*er?” When Dimebag Darrell answered Guitar World readers’ questions, he didn’t hold back – and revealed some ingenious playing secrets