“I’m more interested in putting in stuff that I’m unfamiliar with and trying to be more than just the power chord. But I still end up back there, that’s the problem”: Stephen Carpenter shares his power chord addiction as Deftones announce new album

“Anxiously awaited” is an understatement when it comes to Deftones' 10th album, and the band has finally announced that private music will be reaching fans on August 22.

Speaking about the new album in a candid conversation with Zane Lowe, Stephen Carpenter and Chino Moreno wax lyrical about crafting sounds before creating songs – and embracing both instinct and unfamiliarity.

“We're creating soundscapes, if you will, and there's just some things for me, my instinct, and where I gravitate to always is hearing a chord ring out or palm muted stuff, that's what I'm really into,” asserts Carpenter.

“I'm at a place now where I'm more interested in putting in stuff that I'm unfamiliar with and trying to be more than just the power chord. But I still end up back there, that's the problem.”

“It's funny though,” adds Moreno. “I don't think this is something we'd be proud of specifically, but as a band, as I think as musicians and as a band, I feel like we're much more into making sound than we are writing songs. The sounds are what really inspire us. When we start making music, honestly. No one ever goes, ‘Oh, let's go from this chord to this chord and this chord.’”

Moreno goes on to say that when the band made their third album, 2000's White Pony, the only idea they had at the time was that they wanted drums and low-end sub-bass, after being “really, really into [DJ and producer] DJ Shadow at the time.

“Our record didn't turn out sounding like that, but this is what inspired us, right? The sound, not so much the song or a lyric or anything like that. All that stuff kind of comes secondary.”

As for who still inspires him “to this day,” Carpenter is not hesitant to reply that he's got “the sound of Faith No More’s Jim Martin and Scott Ian entrenched in my brain. And no matter what I try to do, I always go back to those sounds.

“The sound of a nice power chord is what always satisfies me,” he says matter-of-factly. “Now it doesn't mean I don't enjoy the rest. I just love that sound. That's what works the best for me, what makes me feel good and have fun.”

The album marks Deftones’ third collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz, who had previously helmed 2010's Diamond Eyes and 2012's Koi No Yokan.

Carpenter had previously teased the tones fans can expect from the new album last year, when he shared his hot take on factory presets.