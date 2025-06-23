“An amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humor”: Mick Ralphs, guitarist and co-founder of Mott The Hoople and Bad Company, has died at 81

Mick Ralphs, the guitarist and songwriter who co-founded not one, but two legendary rock bands – Mott the Hoople and later Bad Company – has died at the age of 81, a statement from his representative announced.

“Mick Ralphs, the influential guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder of the iconic rock bands Bad Company and Mott The Hoople, has passed away at the age of 81,” the statement reads.

“He is survived by the love of his life, Susie Chavasse, his two children, three step-children, and his beloved bandmates Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke. He also leaves behind millions of devoted fans and friends across the world.”

According to his representative, Ralphs passed due to complications from a stroke he suffered in 2016.

“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground,” added Ralphs' bandmate, Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers. “He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humor.

“Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh, but it won't be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven.”

Born in 1944, Ralphs – like many of his generation – picked up the guitar as a teenager and became enthralled by the blues, becoming part of Britain's booming blues rock scene by the mid-Sixties.

Though his ride for the second half of that decade, the Doc Thomas Group, found little success, Ralphs would find his initial footing with a new band, formed in 1969; Mott the Hoople.

An eclectic group, Mott the Hoople struggled to break through until they won a superstar fan in David Bowie, who in 1972 would gift them their signature song, the glammed-up classic, All the Young Dudes.

Despite the Hoople's hard-won success, Ralphs soon found himself drawn to other waters – a partnership with former Free vocalist Paul Rodgers.

Mott The Hoople - All the Young Dudes (Audio) - YouTube Watch On

By '73, Ralphs had gone all in on his new partnership with Rodgers, fully leaving Mott the Hoople for a new group comprised of himself and Rodgers, the latter's fellow Free alum Simon Kirke, and former King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell.

Christened Bad Company, the band – unlike Mott the Hoople – found immediate blockbuster success. With a helping hand from Led Zeppelin, who signed the group to their Swan Song label, the band's 1974 self-titled debut topped the US charts, selling millions of copies and establishing the band as a permanent mainstay of rock radio.

Ralphs' song-serving playing – though his chops and riffing acumen were undeniable – helped the band sell tens of millions of albums worldwide. He remained a constant presence in the band until he suffered a massive, debilitating stroke in 2016.

“He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply,” added Kirke, in tribute to his longtime bandmate.