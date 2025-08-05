The all-new October 2025 Guitar World – where Smashing Pumpkins and Sex Pistols mingle openly with Carlos Santana and Khruangbin

Hey, gang. The new October 2025 issue of Guitar World is out and about – and it goes a little something like this...

Billy Corgan & Kiki Wong: Billy and Kiki – the Smashing Pumpkins' first and latest guitarists, respectively – discuss how bonding over Dimebag Darrell and dressing like "Rob Halford's cousin" helped turn Wong into a Pumpkin overnight – by Joe Bosso

Billy and Kiki – the Smashing Pumpkins' first and latest guitarists, respectively – discuss how bonding over Dimebag Darrell and dressing like "Rob Halford's cousin" helped turn Wong into a Pumpkin overnight – by Joe Bosso Billy Corgan's Tales of a Scorched Earth: Billy Corgan looks back on the making of the Smashing Pumpkins' era-defining grand opus, 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness – by Joe Bosso

Billy Corgan looks back on the making of the Smashing Pumpkins' era-defining grand opus, 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness – by Joe Bosso Sex Pistols Incite Anarchy in the U.S.! O.G. Sex Pistols Steve Jones, Glen Matlock and Paul Cook are about to kick off a rare U.S. tour with Frank Carter – as in, not Johnny Rotten – behind the mic. Says Jones, "For the first time in a long time, I'm really enjoying doing Pistols songs" – by Andrew Daly

O.G. Sex Pistols Steve Jones, Glen Matlock and Paul Cook are about to kick off a rare U.S. tour with Frank Carter – as in, not Johnny Rotten – behind the mic. Says Jones, "For the first time in a long time, I'm really enjoying doing Pistols songs" – by Andrew Daly Carlos Santana Is as Supernatural as Ever: Six decades into his career, Carlos Santana remains excited by the very thought of having a guitar in his hands. In this issue, he looks back on the music and gear that's soundtracked his one-of-a-kind life – by Amit Sharma

(Image credit: Danielle Simone)

Let us not forget this other cool stuff...

The Gear Hunter checks in with Robert Keeley of Keeley Electonics

Personalities pays a visit to longtime Beach Boys guitarist Al Jardine , who discusses the lesser-known aspects of Surfs Up and Holland

, who discusses the lesser-known aspects of Surfs Up and Holland Meet Inhaler guitarist Josh Jenkinson

A tribute to the late, great Rick Derringer (1947-2025)

(1947-2025) Zakk Wylde's life in three guitars

The issue also features new interviews with Khruangbin's Mark Speer and Laura Lee Ochoa, plus Vernon Reid, Ricky Byrd, both guitarists from Momma, both guitarists from Phoneboy and both guitarists from the Voidz, plus Bumblefoot, Ally Venable and Laura Pleasants.



Gear-wise, we explore the history and allure of the Fender Jazzmaster, and we review all this cool stuff:

Kramer Volante HSGT

Volante HSGT TC Electronic Ditto 2

Ditto 2 ToneWoodAmp 2

2 Roland JC-120 Jazz Chorus plugin

JC-120 Jazz Chorus plugin Jackson Pro Series Misha Mansoor Juggernaut ET6

Pro Series Misha Mansoor Juggernaut ET6 Taylor 314ce Studio

314ce Studio Gibson Marcus King ES-345

Finally, we have new columns by Joe Bonamassa, Jared James Nichols, Sue Foley and Cory Wong, plus transcriptions of Neurogenesis by Intervals & Koan Sound, Under the Bridge by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Sir Duke by Stevie Wonder.

Head to Magazines Direct to pick up your copy of the October 2025 Guitar World.

Joe Bonamassa: The great Duane Eddy - YouTube Watch On