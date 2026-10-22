The Offspring guitarist Noodles steps back from live performances following “sudden and fairly serious health issue”

The Offspring guitarist Noodles has announced he’s stepping back from band duties due to health issues.

Noodles, real name Kevin Wasserman, posted a statement to social media, telling fans he hopes to be back on stage as soon as possible.

“It is with deep sadness that I have to announce that I need to step away from live performances for a while to deal with a sudden and fairly serious health issue,” he wrote.

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“The rest of the band has my back, is super supportive, and will keep rocking you all in my absence. I hope to be back on stage sooner rather than later.

“Until then, I will miss all of you with all of my heart. Thanks for keeping me in your thoughts. I really appreciate it.”

Joe Satriani offered his support, commenting, “Get well soon brother.”

The Offspring currently have four gigs pencilled in, kicking off at The Wiltern in Los Angeles this Saturday (October 24). A temporary replacement for Noodles is yet to be announced.

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The band will then play at the Las Vegas SEMA Fest on November 6, Mexico City’s Corona Capital 2026 festival on November 21, and the iHeartRadioALTerEgo 2027 Festival at the Kia Forum on January 16.

As the band’s long-serving lead guitarist, Noodles helped The Offspring spearhead the 1990s punk-punk movement.

Speaking to Guitar World in 2023, he looked back on the gear picks that have defined his sound – and why he opted for Ibanez Talmans over Gibson Les Pauls.

“I loved how light the Talmans were,” he said. “It was light like a Fender but gave me the sound of a Les Paul. So, that's what led me to develop my signature Ibanez.”