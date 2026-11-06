“He’s a bit road weary”: Ronnie Wood says Keith Richards wants the Rolling Stones to take a break from touring

The Rolling Stones have a new album out. It’s titled Foreign Tongues. It is another late-career doozy shepherded onto tape by über-producer Andrew Watt. And it begs the question: when will we see the world’s greatest rock ’n’ roll institution hit the road and perform it?

Every day, the emails come pouring in from Ticketmaster, Live Nation, See Tickets et al, and, all of a sudden, summer 2027 looks pretty busy. And yet there is still no sign of any Stones dates.

Appearing on Argentinian talk show, Otro Día Perdido (Another Day Wasted), on Thursday, November 4, guitarist Ronnie Wood explained all, and said he’s champing at the bit. But they’ll have to wait for Keith Richards to give them the shout. And we might be some time.

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“Mick and I have already been promoting a little bit, but we are waiting for Keith to set down what he wants to do for his future,” said Wood (via Guitar Player). “Because he’s a bit road weary at the moment. He said, ‘I don’t want to do any more touring – for a bit, you know?’”

Wood is not road weary. He’s the opposite. He’s got ants in his pants, which is why he is in Argentina, playing the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires tonight (November 6).

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“I’m not going to sit back and wait,” said Wood. “So I’m going to get out there and play!’”

Wood also has a solo compilation to promote. His Fearless: Anthology 1965–2025, was released on September 26 and collects tracks from all eras of Wood’s epic discography, including four brand-new tracks, early teenage recordings, tracks from the Faces, and a previously unreleased songs such as his cover of Ernie K-Doe’s A Certain Girl, featuring the Pretenders’ frontwoman Chrissie Hynde.

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We wouldn’t give up hope on the Stones announcing dates just yet. Wood did place a lot of emphasis on “for a bit”. This is a break from the road not retirement.

"We're waiting for Keith to say what he wants to do for his future..." Ronnie's in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for his Friday night show and he was interviewed on local TV (Otro Día Perdido, Nov. 4 2026) https://t.co/bFrVURzQV5November 5, 2026

Speaking to Guitar World in April, Keith Richards explained how arthritis had affected his playing.

“Well, I do have arthritis and very large knuckles,” said Richards. “They don’t hurt, but it does get in the way sometimes. I’m going for a wider fingerboard for that reason.”

Richards says he has to talk them into action: “I sit on ’em,” he said. “No, I do have one of those hand pumps, you know. I’m really lax, quite honestly. I just look at my hands and my hands look at me, and we say, ‘Well, let’s see what we can do today.’ And that’s the way I play guitar. I look at it and I say, ‘We’ve got nothing else to do. Come here. I love you!’ [Laughs]”