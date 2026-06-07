Who’s the greatest Stratocaster player?
Trying to suss out a guitarist who – in all of the model's 70+ years of existence – is the most synonymous with the Fender Stratocaster, is probably a fool's errand, but we want to know your thoughts anyway
More so than its only real competition for the “definitive guitar” crown, the Gibson Les Paul, the Fender Stratocaster can do, well, pretty much anything.
Listing out the genres and styles the six-string Swiss Army knife has been used for is a pointless exercise – I'd say it'd be easier to list the ones it hasn't been used for, but I don't know if there are any.
With that in mind, trying to suss out a guitarist who – in all of the model's 70+ years of existence – is the most synonymous with the Stratocaster, is probably a fool's errand, but we want to know your thoughts anyway. Who do you think is the single most iconic Fender Stratocaster player?
Now, the answer to this question doesn't have to be someone who's used the model their entire career.
Say, for instance, there was a longtime Strat player, who decided they wanted to modernize the model, turned to Fender and asked if they could do so together, then turned to another company to make their vision a reality when Fender turned them down, and then it became a whole thing... You can still say that this totally-not-based-on-a-real-person guitarist is a “Strat player”.
So, who's the one that did the most to transform the guitar-playing game with the most ubiquitous guitar model? Pushed its sonic boundaries the farthest? Showed the greatest virtuosity on it?
Let us know your pick in the comments below.
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Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
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