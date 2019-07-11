Gus Sinaro: What's on My Playlist

1. “Cross Off”—Mark Morton ft. Chester Bennington

This has the perfect balance of incredible guitar work and phenomenal melodic singing with aggressive tones. If only there were more songs like this.

2. “I Will Fail You”—Demon Hunter

One of my favorite songs right now. The lyrics are so meaningful, as are most DH songs. I relate to it — and the overall song is beautifully crafted. I love the melodies and chord progression.

3. “...And Justice for All”—Metallica

If I could describe this song in one word, it’d be epic. This ahead-of-its-time prog-thrash song is full of energy, thought-provoking lyrics and great guitar riffs, solos and vocals. Possibly my all-time favorite song.

4. “Arise”—Sepultura

The heaviest song ever released (in my opinion). Tuned in E standard, this is a skull-crushing song that’s perfect for driving. The adrenaline I feel every time I hear it is indescribable.

5. “The Other Side” (Acoustic)—Smile Empty Soul

I’ve been digging some acoustic tunes lately. This one is very catchy and I love the storytelling by Sean [Danielsen]. It seems nostalgic, as it has a Nineties Seattle sound.