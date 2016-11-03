How Not to Be the F#%cked-Up Musician

The lessons we share here typically have to do with things like guitar technique, scales, chords, riffs, licks and so on.

This one is quite a bit different. It’s a lesson in attitude, and it’s something many of us can benefit from.

In this video from Steve “Samurai Guitarist” Onotera titled “The F#%cked Up Musician,” he talks about the bad behavior and negative mindsets many musicians—including him—fall into, usually without even realizing it.

He points out that the problem isn’t universal, and his goal isn’t to make anyone feel bad—he’s just trying to raise awareness and help all of us be better supporting each other and ourselves.

“I think the root of a lot of the emotional problems we have is insecurity, and the more we address it the more we can come to terms with it,” Steve says.

“Take for example schadenfreude—the pleasure in seeing others fail—and whatever the opposite is—the displeasure of seeing others succeed. And man, this is the one I can totally relate to. I’ve been on the receiving and giving end of this. I’ve known a number of people who’ve gone on to great successes in the music industry, which has always been something I’ve deeply desired for myself.

“So what can we do to deal with this?”

Take a look at the video for his advice on this and many other related matters.

And be sure to visit Steve’s YouTube channel for more of his great instructional videos.