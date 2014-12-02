Jackie Venson Premieres "See What You Want" Music Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by bluesy crooner and guitarist Jackie Venson.

You can check out "See What You Want" below.

Venson, a Berklee College of Music graduate, channels the soulful sounds of Joss Stone and Amy Winehouse in her tunes. She also has an impressive set of skills under her belt, including two years of guitar, six years of singing, seven years of songwriting and 15 years of piano.

For the past year, Venson has been shaking up the Austin music scene with her two EP’s and her independently released debut album, which was released in July.

She’s also been making waves with her live shows, with the American Statesman declaring her “Austin’s next great export” and gushing over her “astonishing mix of raw soul, superb musicianship and laid back grace” and her “Gary Clark Jr. level talent.”

For more about Venson, visit jackievenson.com.