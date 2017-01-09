Jim Carrey Joins Alice Cooper for “School’s Out” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy”

Actor Jim Carrey performed with Alice Cooper at a benefit show for the Maui Food Bank this past New Year's Eve.

After sorting out some microphone issues, Carrey—wearing Cooper-style makeup—got a chance to show his stuff on “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” a classic track from Cooper’s 1973 album, Billion Dollar Babies, before moving on to “School’s Out,” the title track from Cooper’s hit 1972 album.

During “School’s Out” they segue into Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2).” (Liner-note readers will recall that both songs were produced by Bob Ezrin, who brought in school children to sing each track’s chorus.) Cooper and Carey were backed by Cooper’s band, which features guitarists Nita Strauss and Damon Johnson, bassist Chuck Garric and drummer Glen Sobel.

The event also featured appearances by Weird Al Yankovic, Steven Tyler, Bob Seger, the Doobie Brothers and others.