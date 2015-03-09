Joe Bonamassa Covers Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf on New DVD — Video

“They always try to write off the blues. Well, we’ve proven tonight that at least 9,000 people like the blues.”

So says Joe Bonamassa on Joe Bonamassa: Muddy Wolf at Red Rocks, a new live CD, DVD and Blu-ray that will be released March 24.

The shows were recorded last Labor Day weekend, when Bonamassa and his band performed a tribute to blues legends Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Below, you can check out two preview clips from the DVD. Up top we have Bonamassa's version of Muddy Waters' "I Can't Be Satisfied," followed by Howlin' Wolf's "Shake for Me."

Every variation of Joe Bonamassa: Muddy Wolf at Red Rocks is available for pre-order now at shop.jbonamassa.com.

Enjoy!

"I Can't Be Satisfied"

"Shake for Me"