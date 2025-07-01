Fender's Summer Sale just slashed up to $550 off some killer guitars – here are my top 3 picks, starting from just $200

It won’t be long until the Prime Day guitar deals are amongst us, and in a bid to compete with Amazon’s monster four-day sale this year, manufacturers and retailers in the music world have been launching their own sales. Over at the official Fender shop you can bag yourself some cool discounts of up to 20% off Fender and Squier guitars for a limited time .

For those who are fans of the big ‘F’, it’s a great sale to bag a big saving on a new axe, with budget Squier guitars starting from just $200 as well as premium options well over the $2k mark. To help make things easier for you, I’ve picked out three guitars that cover off budget to bourgeois in the sale.

If you’re looking for a high-grade super Strat, the Fender American Ultra Luxe Stratocaster with Floyd Rose is my top choice. The ultra-playable augmented ‘D’ neck profile gets fuller towards the 12th fret, and rolled fingerboard edges ensure it’s playable all over.

As well as the Floyd Rose tremolo system, you also get an HSS pickup configuration with an Ultra Double Tap humbucker and two Noiseless single coil pickups , giving you plenty of variety in your tone. With a massive $550 reduction , it’s a great way to get your hands on a premium guitar for less.

Fender shop: Save up to 20%

If you’re in the market for a new Fender or Squier guitar this summer, then this is the sale to head for. With discounts of up to 20% across a huge range of instruments, it’s the perfect place to pick up a bargain on a new guitar. There are plenty of options too, whether you’re after something ultra premium, an intermediate-level guitar, or something beginner/budget friendly.

Next up, I had to shout one of my personal favorites, the Fender Player Plus Telecaster . This limited edition version gives you that classic Tele versatility, enhanced with the addition of a series circuit that unlocks a humbucker-esque tone, making it a perfect gigging workhorse.

It’s got a cool $240 discount, taking it well below the $1k mark , and if you need a guitar that matches professional appointments with a more affordable price tag, it’s an excellent choice. Add in rolled fingerboard edges for comfort and a set of locking tuners for stability, and it’s easy to see why this is such a great guitar for the money.

Finally, for those who have a little less to spend, this limited edition Squier Paranormal Custom Nashville Strat blends the best of both Telecaster and Stratocaster into one super cool instrument.

It’s reduced by $94.80 in the sale , which brings the price down to just $379.19. It’s great value for a guitar that can cover a lot of ground with its trio of Alnico pickups. A push-pull tone knob engages the neck pickup in positions 1 and 2 giving you a huge array of sounds to play with.

I personally love the aesthetic of a Nashville Strat, which takes the body binding and control plate of a Tele but gives you the body shape of a Strat, making it a totally unique proposition both in terms of aesthetics and tone.