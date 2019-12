Late last week, Joe Bonamassa posted the following video on his Facebook page.

"Here is some a backstage partying with an original 1978 Charvel black-and-yellow stripe guitar just like Mr Van Halen's," Bonamassa wrote as part of the post.

"No red M&Ms, no dancing girls, just a bunch of Diet Cokes and reverb."

