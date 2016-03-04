Watch Johnny Winter's Electrified “Murdering Blues" from 'Down & Dirty' Doc

(Image credit: Greg Olliver)

Below, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive clip, a scene from the new Johnny Winter documentary, Johnny Winter: Down & Dirty.

The video, which you can check out below, features a very informal interview with the late, great slide guitar master–plus a previously unreleased electric version of “Murdering Blues.”

Winter starts playing "Mudering Blues" at the 3:52 point in the clip.

Johnny Winter: Down & Dirty, the definitive, feature-length documentary by Greg Olliver, is available starting today via DVD and iTunes. It features never-before-seen photos and bonus footage, including extended interviews and his final studio performance, a solo resonator version of Son House's “Death Letter.”

Olliver was welcomed into the Winter family during the final two years of the guitarist's life, where he captured the making of his Grammy-winning Step Back (Best Blues Album, 2015) and travelled the world, from Beaumont, Texas, to Hong Kong.

Winter continued to perform more than 200 sold-out shows a year until his death on tour in Switzerland in 2014.

“I grew up in Houston listening to the blues, so making a film with Johnny is a dream come true for me,” says Olliver, who premiered the film at SXSW. “At the SXSW screening, Johnny was having so much fun. He was sitting behind me with a big tub of popcorn laughing at his own jokes. He was really psyched to see himself on the big screen. At the time, there weren’t many blues icons left out there, I feel very honored to have worked with him. His is a story that needs to be told.”

To buy the film, head to Amazon. To stream it (and/or buy it), head to iTunes.