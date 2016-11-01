'Man of the World: The Peter Green Story' Coming to DVD

(Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Man of the World: The Peter Green Story, a film made in 2009, is officially coming to DVD November 18.

After replacing the Eric Clapton in John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, Green went on to form Fleetwood Mac, one of the most successful bands to come out of Britain in the Sixties.

Green's genius on the guitar was matched by the songs he wrote, including "Black Magic Woman," which became a hit for Santana, and the sublime instrumental "Albatross," as well as the classic "Oh Well."

The film traces that early success, explores Green's drug use and his spiral into schizophrenia. It also examines how the treatment he received (electroconvulsive therapy or ECT) prolonged his illness and his absence from the music scene.

The story continues with Green's fragile mental and artistic recovery and his return to the recording studio and live music scene in the mid-Nineties, which saw his most positive creative output for many years. It portrays an artist who has now come to express his feelings, not just through the music he still loves, but also throught his art and photography.

The film contains extensive and archive footage of live and studio performances, stills and original in-depth interviews with Peter Green, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Mike Vernon (producer of Fleetwood Mac's Blue Horizons albums), Noel Gallagher, John Mayall, Dennis Keane (road manager), Martin Celmins (Peter's official biographer), Carlos Santana, Jeremy Spencer (the original Fleetwood Mac guitarist) and many others who were fortunate to work with or know Green.

The DVD can be ordered at the MVD Shop or through Amazon.