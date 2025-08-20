“Johnny B. Goode with Marty McFly himself”: Aerosmith shares previously unseen footage of Steven Tyler jamming Chuck Berry with Michael J. Fox – who’s wielding an appropriate guitar for the job

As the search goes on to reunite Michael J. Fox with the Back to the Future ES-345, which hasn’t been seen since the film wrapped shooting 40 years ago, the actor’s guitar chops have come to light thanks to an Instagram post from Aerosmith.

The film’s iconic school dance scene inspired the likes of John Mayer, Mark Agnesi, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin to pick up the electric guitar, along with so many others. Speaking of the scene, Fox says he used the spot to reference a host of legendary guitar players because, as a guitarist himself, he wanted to do things right.

When Coldplay headlined Glastonbury in 2024, they invited Fox on stage to play with them as a way of thanking the actor for sowing the seeds of the band, but it turns out it isn’t the only time he’s graced the stage with rock greats.

Aerosmith have lifted footage from their fault that shows Fox teaming up with vocalist Steven Tyler to play Johnny B. Goode – the song he plays in the film – at a small club venue. It’s unclear when the clip was filmed, but it’s further proof that his guitar chops are far more real – sadly – than the Delorian.

Not only that, he's playing an appropriate Gibson ES model. He's behind Tyler for much of the clip, but we do get a glimpse of the sunburst guitar's Varitone switch and split fretboard inlays. Going off that own alone, it looks to be an ES-345 – the same model (albeit in a different finish without the Bigsby) from the movie.

“Jamming Johnny B. Goode with none other than Marty McFly himself - Michael J. Fox,” reads the caption. Fire emojis in the comments section are plentiful.

Speaking to Empire in 2020, Fox says he told Back to the Future writer Bob Gale that he was going to play the song while filming, rather than just miming for the camera.

“I had a great guitar teacher who taught me how to play,” he explains. “I said to Bob, ‘When I do this scene, I play guitar, so you can finger-sync me. Feel free to cut to my hands any time you want.’ Having said that, it put pressure on me to get it right.”

Meanwhile, Gibson has revealed a key feature of the missing ES-345 that will help identify it properly. The firm says it has been inundated with submissions for its search, which coincides with the film’s 40th anniversary, and has turned to the big guns to help find it.

It has hired the two investigative journalists who helped uncover Paul McCartney’s Höfner violin bass 50 years after it went missing. The ES-345 was loaned from Norman’s Rare Guitars after a last-minute switch (and faux pas) from the props department. It hasn’t been seen since.