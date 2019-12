Meet Guitar Boy, a guitar that's also a large and fully functional Game Boy.

The instrument was built by Fibbef, a forum administrator for BitFixGaming, who created it as a submission for a 2015 Game Boy classic build off.

Fibbef presented the finished device in a forum post, where you can pick up specific details about its design and construction.

In the video below, he demos the guitar and shows off its various musical and gaming features. Enjoy!