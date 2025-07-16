“I imagine myself painting a picture. Before I only had 24 colors to use – now I have an infinite amount on my palette”: Meet Ben Lechuga, the Steve Vai-championed Chilean virtuoso who has gone fretless – and why he’s never going back

There’s no shortage of fretless bassists, but in terms of fretless electric guitarists, it’s very much few and far between. Frank Zappa was known to experiment on occasion, and players like Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal and Guthrie Govan have certainly helped popularize these instruments in more recent years.

But for the most part, they’re generally considered a low-ender’s domain. And that’s precisely why L.A.-based guitarist Ben Lechuga – who won the Steve Vai Scholarship in 2011 to study at the ICMP music school in London – decided to part ways with his metal markers and opt for a board that’s more undivided and smooth.

“I had to completely rethink my playing,” he says, when quizzed about Fret Not, the first single from an album exploring this new approach. “Intonation is now a big thing. It’s not just about pressing the fret; it’s about feeling the note. I imagine myself painting a picture.

“Before I only had 24 colors to use; now I have an infinite amount on my palette. I’m only getting started, but there are so many ways I can approach a note. The sliding feels smooth and buttery, almost like I’m using one big fret.”

The general obscurity of it all and opportunity to stand out from the crowd was a major incentive behind the decision. After buying a secondhand Strat online and getting frustrated by lack of inspiration, the guitarist ended up taking the frets off and opening up a whole new world of sonic horizons.

“Something clicked,” he says. “With a regular guitar, it can take me hours to get somewhere exciting. With fretless, it’s instant. I then contacted Aristides about a custom model. It has a stainless-steel board so you’re hearing metal against metal, bringing this endless sustain. Now I feel like the notes on regular guitars die too fast.”

As well as working on his new solo music, the guitarist has been busy performing in David Maxim Micic’s band and creating tuitional content for Ernie Ball Music Man, though reimagining himself as a fretless player has been top priority over the past 18 months. And while it’s been a challenging process, his ability to evolve has been key to reinventing his musical identity and renewing that creative spark.

“It’s weird how bending doesn’t feel right,” Lechuga says. “Trying to replicate regular phrasing is strange at first, but once you start using slides to create tension, it can lead you to interesting places. It’s easy to think everything has already been done. How old is the guitar? Very old, but that shouldn’t stop us trying to bring new things to the table.”