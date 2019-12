It's been a while since we've shared one of these videos!

Here's some official "fly on the wall" footage of Metallica rehearsing and performing at a private Salesforce.com party February 9 in San Francisco.

The footage includes the band warming up in the Tuning Room, plus a live performance of "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" from the actual show. This comes to us courtesy of MetallicaTV.

Thoughts?