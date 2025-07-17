“I have a rule: I never argue with a woman holding a knife. So I’m like, ‘All right, Bonnie, I’ll bite...’” How a blues legend ended up engraving her name into Joe Bonamassa’s favorite 1955 Fender Strat

Joe Bonamassa’s penchant for naming his gear is nearly as impressive as how he acquires them – see the “Royal Albert” Les Paul, which spent 50 years in obscurity, and the Bronchitis Strat, for evidence. But his beloved Bonnie Strat, a 1955 Stratocaster, might be the pick of the bunch.

As he tells Guitarist, the electric guitar – his go-to Strat that became a regular on stages – didn’t have a name until a rather sharp run-in with a legendary singer.

“I've had that guitar for years; I've probably done 1,200 gigs with it,” he details. “Up until 2018, it didn't have a name, it was just my number one road Strat. I love it. It's a hardtail, and I got it from Trevor Boone at Emerald City Guitars years and years ago.”

Then, when Bonamassa donned his producer’s hat in 2019, one incident gave the guitar its identity. At the time, he was behind the desk for Reese Wynans' guest-smattered album, Sweet Release.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bonamassa himself lent their guitar chops, while Bonnie Bramlett – notable in guitar circles for her 1970 live release with Delaney & Bonnie, On Tour with Eric Clapton – sang on the title track.

“Bonnie Bramlett, the legend, brought her guitar that she had had everybody from Jerry Garcia to Kris Kristofferson carve their name on with a knife over the years,” Bonamassa recalls.

“And she wanted me to carve my name on it. At first, I was like, ‘Bonnie, I don't deserve to be on here.’ But she insisted. And I have a rule: I never argue with... a woman holding a knife. So I'm like, ‘All right, Bonnie, I'll bite…’”

“So when she came in a few months later – she came and sang with us in St Louis – I said, ‘Bring your Dremel. I want you to sign a guitar.’”

Discussing the moment with Seymour Duncan last year, he added further color to the scene, saying, “She was so nice and wanted me to carve my name into her guitar called Trigger, which had everybody from Clapton to Jimmy Hall [on it], I was so honoured I wanted to return the favour.

“She brought her own Dremmel, and her penmanship was perfect. I'm never gonna get rid of this guitar, it's a lifer.”

Meanwhile, Bonamassa has said he’s finally taken advice he received from the late Leslie West on board, 30 years later. He’s also spoken of Eric Johnson’s influence on his playing, and taken Rory Gallagher’s 1932 National resonator for a spin during a trio of tribute shows to the Irish guitar hero.

He's the cover star of the latest issue of Guitarist, starring alongside fresh interviews with Elliot Easton and Chris Buck.