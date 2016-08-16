Metallica Reveal Early ‘Awkward’ Years in Trailer for New Band Documentary

James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Lars Ulrich take a look back at Metallica’s formative period in a four-part Spotify series titled Landmark–Metallica: The Early Years. The documentary, a first for Spotify, debuts August 18, with all four parts making their premier simultaneously.

The film is divided into chapters titled “Metal Militia,” “Metal Up Your Ass,” “Sophistication and Brutality,” and “Armageddon’s Here.” Each features exclusive interviews with Hetfield, Hammett and Ulrich along with rare archival footage, reminiscences from their peers, new animation by Anthony Schepperd and a companion playlist.

Chapter one is devoted to Hetfield and Ulrich’s first encounter. In it, Hetfield recalls, “When I met Lars, he was pretty much a stinky European kid,” while Ulrich says of the guitarist, “He was really awkward.” Chapter two brings Hammett into the band and covers the making of their debut album. Chapter three is devoted to late bassist Cliff Burton, and chapter four follows the group’s early ascent.