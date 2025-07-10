Sweetwater is looking to Seek & Destroy Amazon with the very best Prime Day guitar deal for Metallica fans – save $359 off the iconic Kirk Hammett White Zombie
The Thing That Should Not Be... a massive $359 saving on the eye-popping Kirk Hammett White Zombie guitar
As distinctive as his wah-soaked solos and crushing riffs, Kirk Hammett's bold graphic ESP guitars have become synonymous with Metallica's electrifying live shows. Now, if you’ve ever dreamed of shredding like one of metal’s most legendary guitarists, you’re in luck! Sweetwater is currently offering the iconic White Zombie model for just $1,799, a fantastic saving of $359.80! This is an incredible opportunity to grab a piece of thrash history without breaking the bank.
Kirk Hammett, Metallica’s shredder-in-chief, is well-known for his love of unique and visually striking guitars that reflect his passion for the macabre and the fantastical. From his spooky Boris Karloff Mummy model to the haunting Bride of Frankenstein, and even the endearing Skully, it's clear that Kirk loves to bring a bit of Hollywood horror to his guitar collection.
Looking for a stunning guitar that sounds just as good as it looks? Check out the ESP LTD KH-WZ, inspired by Kirk Hammett’s iconic White Zombie guitar! It features killer artwork from the classic horror film and comes equipped with signature EMG Bone Breaker pickups. The lightning-fast 24-fret neck, stunning graphics, and Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo make it a must-have for any metal fan. Plus, it comes with a custom graphic case that's just as cool!
His signature model, the one inspired by the 1932 Bela Lugosi classic White Zombie, is more than just a guitar – it’s a work of art! Adorned with eerie artwork from the film, the body features a matching headstock that ties the design together. And let’s not forget the spooky spider inlays and the bat perched at the 12th fret, adding to the guitar's haunted charm.
What’s more, this model is outfitted with all of Hammett’s signature traits, including the powerful EMG Bone Breaker active pickups that deliver an incredibly aggressive tone, a Floyd Rose vibrato system for those wild dive bombs, and a whopping 24 frets for ultimate shred-ability.
Whether you’re channeling your inner Kirk at a jam session or simply rocking out in your living room, this guitar is a must-have for any die-hard Metallica fan.
With such a sizable discount now in play, this is an opportunity you absolutely shouldn't ignore, and one of our favorite Prime Day guitar deals we've seen so far. Grab your chance to own a piece of heavy metal history and rock out in true style. Don't draw The Shortest Straw and miss out on this amazing deal.
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
